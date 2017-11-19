Chinese shadow banking has slowed — but that's not as good as it seems

According to a recent Moody's report, broad shadow banking levels in China "barely grew" to 64.7 trillion yuan ($9.72 trillion) at the end of the first half of 2017 from 64.4 trillion yuan ($9.7 trillion) at the end of 2016.

Earlier this month, Reuters calculations showed combined trust loans, entrusted loans and undiscounted bankers' acceptances — all common forms of shadow banking finance — fell to 107 billion yuan ($16 billion) in October from 396 billion yuan ($60 billion) in September.

The data, however, doesn't seem to be quelling concerns — not least from the Chinese regulators themselves — about a major credit event spreading to global markets.

Their concern is that debt isn't going away, it's just moving around: One reason for a fall in risky loans is that credit is being re-channeled into more formal and more regulated sectors.

Still, that could be a "silver lining," said Vishnu Varathan, head of economics and strategy at Mizuho Bank.

"One thing they got right is that they're getting away with the shadowy aspect of it, so more of it is going through formalized banking channels," he told CNBC.

New loans extended by Chinese banks reached 11.82 trillion yuan ($1.78 trillion) in the first 10 months of this year against last year's record 12.65 trillion yuan ($1.9 trillion), central bank figures show.