This 32-year-old leveraged 3.7 million Pinterest followers to remodel and furnish her tiny house

Joanna Hawley is living a millennial's "tiny home" dream, thanks to her Pinterest board.

Last year, the 32-year-old home and fashion social media influencer bought her first home in Seattle. The 640-square foot millworker's bungalow, built in 1908, came with rustic charm.

It also had hundreds of dead rats in the crawlspace, 19 layers of wallpaper in the bedroom, and a "lumpy ceiling situation," among other pressing issues.

In other words, the house needed work.

"I wanted to live within my means," she said. "I still wanted to live in a city, but it meant budget-wise I had to choose a smaller home. It meant I had to renovate it myself."

As soon as she began looking for a home, Hawley let companies she was about to take on a home décor and renovation project. She also let them know she had more than 3.7 million followers on Pinterest.

And they ended up paying for a huge part of her remodel and outfitting.

Hawley was able to get her living room and dining room partially sponsored by interior design and architecture blog Decoist. Sherwin Williams covered some of her paint, while Rejuvination provided lighting. The Mine, CB2, All Modern, Pottery Barn aided with furniture. Drapery and linens came courtesy of Parachute Home and Barn and Willow.