Wall Street week ahead: Tax reform talk and a Black Friday bump

There aren't a lot of data in the week ahead for investors to chew on, but there are still a few things in that regard to keep an eye on.
On the economy, Monday brings the leading indicators, Tuesday will feature existing home sales, Wednesday is durable goods orders as well as the University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey, which could be the week's highlight.
There's also some news from the Federal Reserve. On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's policy-making arm, will release the minutes from its Oct. 31-Nov. 1 meeting.
That session didn't make a lot of news, with the Fed holding interest rates steady while tipping its hand a bit more to a December hike that pretty much the entire market knows is coming. Outgoing Chair Janet Yellen has an event Tuesday evening in New York.
On the earnings front, Lowe's and HP report Tuesday and Deere is up Wednesday.