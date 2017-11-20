Fingerlings are flying off shelves and it's not hard to see why

If you are still trying to get your hands on a Fingerling this holiday season, you may need to get creative.

Fingerlings, plastic monkeys that hang on fingers, blink and respond to touch and sound, have quickly become one of the most sought-after toys of the year, selling out at major retailers across the country. Parents have scrambled to get these mischievous monkeys, resorting to online auction sites and entering into social media giveaways.

The toy was a hit with our young testers, who spent time mimicking the monkey's sounds and swinging the critters on their fingers.

Currently, there are six different colored monkey fingerlings, a unicorn and a sloth, but WowWee, the company behind the hit toy, said it plans on unveiling more species next year.

"We are trying to build a whole line with different animals and accessories," Sydney Wiseman, the brand manager of Fingerlings, told CNBC.

The longevity of the toy and the brand will likely depend on WowWee's ability to deliver new iterations and provide additional accessories alongside its jungle gyms and monkey bars.