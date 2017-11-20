Jack Bogle’s 5 bold investment predictions for 2018 and beyond

If you are looking for easy answers or reassuring platitudes, do not check in with Jack Bogle, the 88-year-old founder and retired CEO of the world's largest mutual fund company, Vanguard, which manages $4.5 trillion in assets.

"I seek the truth," he said. "In my long experience, one thing I know is that truth is elusive."

And even when it's painful, he believes in facing up to it.

Forty-two years after he founded Vanguard, and nearly two decades after relinquishing the CEO spot the same year he had a heart transplant, Bogle still keeps up a grueling schedule.

This fall he released the 10th edition of one of his best-selling books, The Little Book of Common Sense Investing. In a few weeks he is sitting for a Q&A at the Council on Foreign Relations. In early December, Bogle is speaking at the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the accounting-industry watchdog at the center of a brewing controversy over the scant qualifications of the Senate Republican staffer in line to be the new chairman. Bogle has consistently advocated to make the PCOAB a tough regulator.

In an interview with CNBC, he offered a handful of predictions on the global investment market in 2018 and beyond.