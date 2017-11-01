World capital of block chain is now rising in the Middle East

Dubai stands out for two reasons: the breadth of the applications that may develop in a global trade hub, and the government's commitment. Dubai has the world's busiest airport and is a gateway to growth markets in Southeast Asia and Africa.

When 1776, a Washington, D.C.-based incubator, decided to host a blockchain start-up competition, it did so in its branch located in Dubai, said Brandon Pollack, co-founder and head of global affairs. "They take a broad lens to the opportunities; they are not just focused on payments," he said. "They are bringing real estate, health care and financial services into the picture, for example."

Wieck pointed to some of the areas that are ripe for innovation, including cross-border payments and settlements, trade requirements and visas.

But the applications are much broader. For instance, she said, a blockchain built to keep track of food could revolutionize food safety systems– you'd have a perfect record of whether the "chain of cold" was ever broken. In the medical sphere, you'd know how long an organ for transplant was in transport. A blockchain developed for gems could make it harder to finance a conflict with blood diamonds.

Companies from IBM to Emirates Airline to Careem, a tech unicorn, are launching blockchain experiments in Dubai. Careem, which is sometimes called the Uber of the Middle East, is writing a blockchain application that will allow riders to use Emirates Airline miles to buy rides.