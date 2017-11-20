Google knows a lot more about you than you probably think it does.

If you use its products, such as Gmail, Google Search or even an Android phone, the company is collecting your data to make its services better for end users. CNBC recently showed you how to discover what Facebook knows about you, so now we're back with data on what Google knows, too.

It's not hiding that it knows this -- a quick peek at its privacy policy makes it crystal clear that Google knows this information -- but it might be surprising just how much it knows.

As a quick sampler, while I worked on this guide, I discovered Google knows the following about me:

My name, gender and birthdate

My personal cell phone numbers

My recent Google searches

The websites I've visited

That I turned on my bedroom lights last night

Exactly where I've been over the past several years

That I like American football, games, jazz, audio equipment, my favorite food & drink and more.

Where I work

Where I live

The YouTube videos I've watched and my YouTube searches

Every time I've used my voice to interact with Google Assistant (complete with recordings of my voice.)

Tap the links in each topic below to get a direct link to the proper spot to learn about what Google knows about you. Also follow the links I've provided to help you limit what Google is tracking, in case you don't want it storing that information.