Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Tuesday:

Guess stock fell more than 10 percent after the bell, after the clothing retailer reported mixed third quarter financial results. Guess beat on earnings, but posted weaker than anticipated revenue. The retailer reported a sharper decline than expected in North American year-over-year same-store sales.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock fell more than 5 percent in after hours trading after the company announced longtime CEO Meg Whitman will step down Feb. 1. Whitman will remain on the board, but will be succeeded by President Antonio Neri.

Shares of HP Inc. fell nearly 4 percent after hours, as well.

Axalta Coating Systems stock climbed about 3 percent in extended trading after Japanese company Nippon Paint Holdings made an all-cash offer to acquire it, Reuters reported. Earlier in the hour, shares had plunged about 15 percent, after news broke that the paint coating company's merger talks with AkzoNobel had fallen through.

Shares of GameStop jumped about 4 percent in extended trading. The consumer electronics and gaming retailer beat on earnings and revenue in the third quarter, Dow Jones reported.

Salesforce.com shares slid more than 1 percent, even as the cloud computing company reported earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street expectations. Salesforce offered weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter guidance, as well.