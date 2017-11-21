Political turmoil is good for Angela Merkel, says analyst

The ongoing political turmoil in Germany could actually benefit Chancellor Angela Merkel, a political analyst told CNBC Tuesday.
There have been reports that the current political impasse in Germany is affecting the popularity of the German leader, but according to Peter Matuschek, chief political analyst at polling company Forsa, "it's quite the opposite."
"If we look at the polls, about half of the Germans want her to stay in power, want her to run again if there would be new elections, so I think she could even benefit from the situation as she forged an image as crisis manager during her three terms in office," Matuschek said.