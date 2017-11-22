Corporate tax reform will create jobs but may not boost wages: CFO survey

A majority of North American CFOs (54.2 percent) say they support the passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which passed the House last week, while 20.8 percent oppose it.
Regardless of support, CFOs seem to be confident that the bill's reforms will have a positive impact on U.S. economic conditions. In addition, 70.9 percent agree (29.2 percent strongly) that corporate tax reforms will create more U.S. jobs, while 83.3 percent agree (20.8 percent strongly) that corporate tax reforms will stimulate U.S. economic growth.
They're less sure about wages. Only 33.4 percent say corporate tax reform will increase wages, while 45.8 percent either had no opinion or were uncertain of the bill's effect on wages.