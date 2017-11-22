Corporate tax reform will create jobs but may not boost wages: CFO survey

The CNBC Global CFO Council represents some of the largest public and private companies in the world, collectively managing more than $4 trillion in market capitalization across a wide variety of sectors. The quarterly poll was conducted from Nov. 3–Nov. 16. Questions about tax reform were asked of North American members only.

North American CFOs have frequently cited corporate tax reform as the most important issue to their companies. After President Donald Trump was elected in November 2016, 73.9 percent of CFOs said corporate tax reform should be his administration's No. 1 priority. But for the last 12 months, they have remained skeptical that the Republican-controlled Congress can make it happen.

In March of this year, North American CFOs were 56 percent confident that corporate tax reform would become a reality, but that number dropped to about 40 percent confidence by September.

Now, even with a bill passing the House and debate on tax reform continuing in the Senate, only 45.8 percent expect their company's effective tax rate to be lower in 2018 compared to 2017, a sign that many are unsure about tax reform passing and that others may be uncertain of the effects the reforms will have on their companies.