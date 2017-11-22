Cramer Remix: The key chart patterns all investors should keep in mind 24 Mins Ago | 01:28

CNBC's Jim Cramer may not be a chartist, but he understands why charts are so important for predicting the market's major moves.

"You must consider them as if they are footprints at a scene of a crime. These footprints trace out what big money managers might be doing with their buying and selling of stocks," the "Mad Money" host said.

Cramer cares about charts because there is a remarkable self-fulfilling nature of charting stocks. Some of the best investment ideas can come from chart-inspired brainstorming sessions, he said.

But for Cramer, the best way to produce results is by carefully analyzing both a stock's fundamentals and its technicals for more comprehensive results.