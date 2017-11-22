Obamacare is thriving despite GOP attempts to kill it

As of now, rumors of Obamacare's death spiral have been exaggerated. In fact, there's new evidence to support improving the law, not scrapping it. Two weeks in, numbers released by the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services show 2018 open enrollment signups are up 40 percent over last year.

It's too soon to know whether the increase will stick. Open enrollment lasts only 45 days this year, as opposed to 90 days previously, so more people may be shopping early as opposed to shopping in general. But there's other data — and anecdotal evidence — to suggest many Americans are finding affordable — even free — health plans. Per the Kaiser Family Foundation, about 4.5 million Americans can currently find a Bronze plan for $0 on Healthcare.gov.

Those $0 plans, incidentally, are the direct result of Trump's decision to nix CSRs, the exact subsidy Alexander-Murray seeks to fund.

Strong marketplace health isn't universal. A few state exchanges are in crisis. Almost every county in Iowa, for example, lacked an Obamacare insurer until June, when Medica agreed to provide coverage at a 43.5 percent average premium increase. On top of that, many Americans who don't qualify for Obamacare subsidies are finding high prices on Healthcare.gov.

But the positive enrollment numbers follow months of political uncertainty and a persistent effort from Trump to undermine his predecessor's signature legislation. On top of the short enrollment period and CSR cut, Trump slashed the ACA advertising budget, rolled back its birth control mandate and expanded access to cheaper association health plans — the latter another move that could draw more healthy Americans away from the ACA exchanges.

That the ACA persists in spite of these obstacles suggests the law could thrive if federal and state governments focused on improving the law instead of undermining it.

Commentary by Jennifer Fitzgerald, the CEO and co-founder of PolicyGenius, an independent digital insurance company for consumers. Previously, she was a junior partner at McKinsey & Company where she advised Fortune 100 financial services companies on marketing and strategy. She is a graduate of Columbia Law School and Florida State University. Follow her on Twitter @jenlfitzgerald.

