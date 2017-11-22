US futures point to a slightly higher open, ahead of data, Fed minutes

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said before a Cabinet meeting that the administration was going to "give the American people a huge tax cut for Christmas", according to the Associated Press.

Concerns still linger on Wall Street as to whether a deal will come about and finalized by the end of the year, however.

Investors will also be keeping an eye on the publication at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday of the latest minutes from the last FOMC meeting, which took place from October 31 to November 1.

While the U.S. central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the previous meeting, the Fed did however maintain positive language on the current state of the U.S. economy.

Investors will likely be poring over the minutes for any indications as to what the Federal Reserve may do in the coming months, and what it currently thinks of the health of the U.S. economy.

Looking to data, mortgage applications are due to come out at 7 a.m. ET, followed by jobless claims and durable goods orders at 8:30 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment is then set to come out at 10 a.m. ET.