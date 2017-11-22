    ×

    US Markets

    US futures point to a slightly higher open, ahead of data, Fed minutes

    • Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's last meeting are due out at 2 p.m. ET
    • Deere and National Bank of Greece are both set to release their latest financial figures on Wednesday

    U.S. stock index futures pointed to a mixed to slightly higher open Wednesday, as investors geared up for another fresh batch of data and awaited the latest minutes release by the Federal Reserve.

    In the previous trading session, U.S. equities finished in positive territory, as a rally in technology stocks helped boost sentiment. Concerns surrounding tax reform in the U.S. have also eased in recent sessions.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 18, 2014 in New York City.
    Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on November 18, 2014 in New York City.

    On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump said before a Cabinet meeting that the administration was going to "give the American people a huge tax cut for Christmas", according to the Associated Press.

    Concerns still linger on Wall Street as to whether a deal will come about and finalized by the end of the year, however.

    Investors will also be keeping an eye on the publication at 2 p.m. ET Wednesday of the latest minutes from the last FOMC meeting, which took place from October 31 to November 1.

    While the U.S. central bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the previous meeting, the Fed did however maintain positive language on the current state of the U.S. economy.

    Investors will likely be poring over the minutes for any indications as to what the Federal Reserve may do in the coming months, and what it currently thinks of the health of the U.S. economy.

    Looking to data, mortgage applications are due to come out at 7 a.m. ET, followed by jobless claims and durable goods orders at 8:30 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment is then set to come out at 10 a.m. ET.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Deere and National Bank of Greece are both set to release their latest financial figures on Wednesday, prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.

    Looking to markets in other regions, trade in Europe was fluctuated around the flat line Wednesday, while markets in Asia ended the session mostly higher. Meanwhile, energy prices rose Wednesday as ongoing cuts of piped Canadian crude to the U.S. boosted sentiment.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---
    SPY
    ---
    QQQ
    ---
    DIA
    ---
    IVV
    ---