David Beckham ‘wouldn’t have a clue’ what brand Beckham is worth — but this expert has the answer

Soccer star David Beckham has been associated with brands from Adidas to Samsung, with lucrative deals that benefit both him and the companies he represents.

But when asked about the value of "brand Beckham," he told CNBC's Emily Tan that he has no idea what his worth might be.

"I wouldn't have a clue. But what I am proud of is that we've made it into a successful business, and that obviously coming from being a sportsman and then ready to jump into the business side of things, that it's all about having the right people around you, the right friends, family (and the) right business partners," he said.

"And that has helped me transition from being a football player to a businessman and that's something that I'm excited about and very proud of. To put a price on it, I don't think I could. I'll leave that to someone else to decide."