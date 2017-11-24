European markets seen higher ahead of data; political uncertainty returns

European equities are seen slightly higher on Friday morning amid lower liquidity levels due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The FTSE 100 is seen up by 0.2 points at 7,412; the DAX is expected to start up by 13 points at 12,009 and the CAC 40 is set to open up by 1.3 points at 5,376, according to IG.

Asian markets were mixed with investors keeping a close eye on Chinese stocks after their troubled session on Thursday. In the U.S. markets will only trade half of the day due to the holiday.

There are no corporate earnings expected Friday morning.

In terms of data, there will be business climate numbers out of Germany at 9:00 a.m. London time and industrial orders in Italy also due at the same time.

Market players will also monitor developments in Ireland and Germany due to political uncertainty. In Dublin, the government seems close to collapsing after calls to remove the deputy prime minister emerged. In Berlin, the social democrats are under pressure to enter coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel and avoid new elections.

In other news, some Amazon workers in Italy and Germany are striking Friday, which could affect the retailer on Black Friday, according to Reuters. Also, Unilever has started looking for another chief executive officer to replace Paul Polman, Sky News reported.