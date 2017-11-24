How this YouTube sensation turned his love for slow motion into a dream job

Gavin Free used to spend hours a day posting on the forums for Rooster Teeth, a production company that creates online entertainment. By uploading his own videos and frequently commenting, he became one of the most followed users on the site.

Millions of YouTube followers, several shows and a couple of feature-length films later, he's turned his fandom into a career.

Free now works for Rooster Teeth, directing and starring in projects for the company. His most famous work is "The Slow Mo Guys," a YouTube channel dedicated to filming things in slow motion. Its videos have been viewed over 1 billion times, and the channel currently has 9.7 million subscribers.

Far from his hometown of Oxfordshire, England, where Free was a high-speed camera operator working on commercials and movies, Free now lives in Austin, Texas.

"I used to shoot everything in England, where everything was cloudy and rainy," said Free. "Now I'm wearing shorts and a T-shirt in the middle of November. The weather is great, and the people are chill."

Free is a member of Rooster Teeth's Achievement Hunter gaming division and stars in its "Lazer Team" film series. The first in the series was released in 2015 and raised almost $2.5 million on Indiegogo, making it the platform's most successful fundraiser for a film. The sequel -- "Lazer Team 2" -- recently had a limited theatrical release on Nov. 13, and was available on YouTube Red on Wednesday.