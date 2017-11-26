Korean markets slip as most others in Asia edge higher

Asian indexes were mixed on Monday, with Japanese and Australian markets notching slight gains in early trade. Ahead, investors in the region will await the release of industrial profits from China.
Markets on the move
Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.31 percent in early trade as the dollar inched slightly higher against the yen. Major automakers and tech names made gains. Toyota edged up 0.27 percent, SoftBank Group gained 0.58 percent and Nintendo rose 3.15 percent.
Across the Korean Strait, the Kospi was 0.3 percent lower, with brokerages and steelmakers higher in early trade. Early market movers also included blue-chip heavyweight Samsung Electronics, which saw its stock tumble 2.49 percent.
The Korean won was in focus ahead of the Bank of Korea's Thursday interest rates decision, with a majority of economists polled by Reuters last month indicating that a 25 basis point rate hike was expected. The currency traded at 1,086.80 won to the dollar, near its strongest levels in around two and a half years.
Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 tacked on 0.39 percent, with resources driving the broader index higher. Rio Tinto rose 0.26 percent, BHP edged up 0.39 percent and Fortescue Metals soared 1.83 percent.
Stateside, U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, with retail stocks notching gains as investors tooks bets on a strong holiday shopping season.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 0.14 percent, or 31.81 points, to close at 23,557.99 and the S&P 500 edged up 0.21 percent to close at 2,602.42 — its first time finishing above the 2,600 mark.
The lead up
Germany was in the spotlight over the weekend, with the center-left Social Democratic Party (SPD) reversing course over coalition talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union. A member of the SPD on Saturday indicated that party members were likely to approve entering a coalition with the CDU if SPD leaders made a "convincing proposal."
On the data front, business confidence data in Germany hit a record level in November, according to data released Friday. The Ifo survey rose to 117.5 compared to the 116.6 projected in a Reuters poll.
The euro traded higher on Friday following those developments, touching as high as $1.1944 during the session compared to Thursday's close of $1.1848. The common currency traded at $1.1921 at 8:10 a.m. HK/SIN.
Elsewhere, China announced Friday it would be reducing tariffs on 187 consumer goods. The tariff cuts, which will affect everything from special infant milk formula to clothing, are set to take effect from Dec. 1, 2017.
Meanwhile, bitcoin hit yet another record high over the weekend, with investor interest picking up as the holiday shopping season kicked off. The cryptocurrency touched as high as $9,484.91 on Sunday U.S. time, according to industry site CoinDesk, before moderating slightly to trade at $9,372.53 at 8:11 a.m. HK/SIN.
Watching the dollar
The commodities trade
Oil markets were in focus ahead of a Nov. 30 meeting among major oil producers. Ahead of that meeting, Russia indicated that it was prepared to support a deal that extended an ongoing OPEC-led output cut.
Brent crude futures were 0.08 percent lower at $63.81. U.S. crude futures were off 0.12 percent at $58.88 per barrel after settling at a two-year high of $58.95 last week.
What's on tap
Here's the economic calendar for Monday (all times in HK/SIN):
- 9:30 a.m.: China October industrial profits
- 12:00 p.m.: Thailand new car sales
- 4:30 p.m.: Hong Kong balance of trade