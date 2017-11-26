Korean markets slip as most others in Asia edge higher

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.31 percent in early trade as the dollar inched slightly higher against the yen. Major automakers and tech names made gains. Toyota edged up 0.27 percent, SoftBank Group gained 0.58 percent and Nintendo rose 3.15 percent.

Across the Korean Strait, the Kospi was 0.3 percent lower, with brokerages and steelmakers higher in early trade. Early market movers also included blue-chip heavyweight Samsung Electronics, which saw its stock tumble 2.49 percent.

The Korean won was in focus ahead of the Bank of Korea's Thursday interest rates decision, with a majority of economists polled by Reuters last month indicating that a 25 basis point rate hike was expected. The currency traded at 1,086.80 won to the dollar, near its strongest levels in around two and a half years.

Down Under, the S&P/ASX 200 tacked on 0.39 percent, with resources driving the broader index higher. Rio Tinto rose 0.26 percent, BHP edged up 0.39 percent and Fortescue Metals soared 1.83 percent.