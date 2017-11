The pullback broke completely through the GMMA. This is a close well below the lower edge of the long-term GMMA. The close is significant because it shows there is strong selling pressure.

Closes at, or near, the low of the day are very bearish. The close well below the lower edge of the long-term GMMA is particularly bearish. It is usually associated with a change in the trend.

The third support failure is the close below the long-term support and resistance level near 3,360. This has been a significant long-term support level for the Shanghai index.

The substantial close below this level is very bearish. This is different to the activity in September where the index moved below this level for six days. In September the index moved down to test the upper level of the long-term GMMA as a support feature.