White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Monday denied that President Donald Trump was using a racial slur in referring to Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as "Pocahontas."

Trump used the term again Monday to describe Warren, during a White House event for Native American military veterans.

Asked why Trump would choose to use a phrase that many people find offensive, Sanders said that "what most people find offensive is senator Warren lying about her heritage to advance her career." She added that viewing Trump's use of "Pocahontas" as a racial slur was a "ridiculous response," because it was not.

"I don't believe that it is appropriate for [the president] to make racial slur, or anybody else," Sanders said, but "I don't think that it is [a racial slur] and I certainly don't think that was the president's intent."

Warren is one of Trump's most outspoken critics in the Senate, and for years, Trump has relished referring to her as "Pocahontas," a reference to Warren's claim that her family has Native American heritage.

At the White House on Monday, Trump told the veterans, "You were here long before any of us were here. Although we have a representative in Congress who, they say, was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas." As soon as Trump said it, the room fell silent.

Sanders, however, claimed that Trump's respect for the Native American code breakers was reflected more in his actions than necessarily in his words.

"The president certainly finds an extreme amount of value and respect for these individuals. He's constantly showing ways to honor those individuals," she said.

Warren, however, was less forgiving. Responding to Trump's remarks on MSNBC, the Massachusetts Democrat said it is "deeply unfortunate that the president of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur."