Boomers and millennials love RVs and that's sending Thor Industries stock blitzing higher

Shares of Thor Industries soared over 13 percent in midday trading Tuesday after the RV builder reported robust earnings and upped its future expectations.

Thor's record EPS of $2.43 for first quarter 2018 crushed Wall Street's expectations by 59 cents. The company's stock is on track to have its best day since Aug. 3, 2012, when Thor closed up more than 13 percent.

"The breadth of our offerings … are attracting an ever-wider array of customers, including Baby Boomers, Gen-X'ers and Millennials, to take part in the RV-lifestyle," CEO Bob Martin said in a statement.

The recreational vehicle maker is seeing demand for its towable products continue to rise, as well as for its motorized vehicles. Martin credits this to the overall industry's demand remaining "exceedingly strong," saying he sees the growth continuing "for the foreseeable future."

SunTrust analyst Michael Swartz wrote in a note Tuesday that Thor's quarter "came in much stronger-than-expected by nearly any metric." With a buy rating on Thor's stock, Swartz also says the current momentum will continue, while raising SunTrust's price target on the shares to $165.

Thor stock has risen nearly 52 percent this year, trading at over $152 a share on Tuesday.