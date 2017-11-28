Fed nominee Powell backs 'tailoring' regulations to ease up on small banks

Jerome Powell, picked by President Donald Trump to lead the Federal Reserve, said Tuesday that he favors "tailoring" regulations to alleviate the burden on smaller banks.

Speaking before the Senate Banking Committee during his confirmation hearing, Powell mentioned several areas that he'd like to see addressed when it comes to the rules that banks operate under in the post-financial crisis atmosphere.

"Tailoring of regulations is one of our must fundamental responsibilities," he said under questioning. "We want regulations to be the most intense, the most stringent for the very largest, most complex institutions and want it to decrease in intensity and stringency as we move down through the regional banks and the community banks. This is something we strive to achieve. We're taking a fresh look at that now."

Powell mentioned the so-called Volcker Rule that restricts banks from trading for their own accounts, as well as other activities involving hedge funds and private equity. Powell again said that rule should be tougher for bigger banks but less so for smaller institutions, specifically supporting a bill that sets the threshold for restrictions at $10 billion of assets.

Trump nominated Powell to take over as Fed chairman when Janet Yellen's term expires in February.

During his time as a Fed governor, Powell has consistently voted with the majority. The U.S. central bank is in the process of gradually removing the accommodative monetary policy it put in place during the financial crisis.

Yellen has indicated that she will not stay on at the Fed after Powell is seated.

On other issues, Powell said the Fed will continue reducing its $4.5 balance sheet in a process that will take three or four years and leave the portfolio of mostly Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities at $2.5 trillion to $3 trillion.

And he also said he would strive to keep the Fed free of political pressure.

Sen. Sherrod Brown [D-Ohio] compared Trump's protracted process for selecting the nominee to "an episode of 'The Apprentice,'" a reference to the reality show the president once hosted on CNBC parent NBC.

"I think it's good for all supervisory regulatory agencies to operate doing the best that they can with their mandates and not to look at the politics of things," Powell said.

Brown repeatedly tried to push Powell into commenting on the tax reform bill that Republicans are pushing through Congress, but the nominee refused each time, saying it is not the Fed's job to gauge the measure's specific economic impact.