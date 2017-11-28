    ×

    Morning Brief

    Futures higher as Wall Street seeks to regain momentum

    BY THE NUMBERS

    U.S. stock futures were modestly higher this morning, following a day that saw the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all set record intraday highs before fading. That fade sent the S&P 500 and Nasdaq negative at the close, with the S&P down for the second time in three sessions. (CNBC)

    Fed chair nominee and current Fed Governor Jerome Powell will be on the hill today for his confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee at 10 a.m. ET. Markets will pay close attention to Powell's comments on regulation and inflation. (CNBC)

    Buffalo Wild Wings (BWLD) shares were 6 percent higher premarket after it announced it would be acquired by Arby's Restaurant Group for $157 per share in cash, or $2.9 billion. That represents a 38 percent premium to BWW's stock price on Nov. 13. (CNBC)

    Housing will be in focus today as the September Case-Shiller report on home prices is released at 9 a.m. ET. At 10 a.m. ET, the Conference Board is out with its November Consumer Confidence Index. There are no earnings reports of note out this morning. (CNBC)

    IN THE NEWS TODAY

    President Trump will head to Capitol Hill today to rally Senate GOP on taxes and will also enter into negotiations with Democrats. Two GOP senators, Ron Johnson and Bob Corker, said they could oppose the tax package that GOP leaders hoped to vote on later this week. (AP & Reuters)

    * Senators scramble to advance tax bill that increasingly rewards wealthy (NY Times)
    * Some Wall Street pros see tax plan as too much of a good thing with too high a price (CNBC)

    The fight for control of the U.S. consumer watchdog agency has intensified as Mick Mulvaney, President Trump's pick to run the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), imposed a hiring freeze and halted any new regulations. (Reuters)

    President Trump once again called Sen. Elizabeth Warren "Pocahontas" during an event honoring Native American veterans. Trump previously sparked backlash by using the term, which Warren and others have called racially charged. (CNBC)

    Democratic Rep. Luis Gutierrez, a prominent critic of Trump's efforts to deport millions of undocumented immigrants in the U.S., is reportedly expected to announce today that he will not seek re-election next year. (Politico)

    Democratic Sen. Al Franken returned to Congress this week to begin what he called a process of rebuilding trust shattered by allegations he had groped or inappropriately touched women, vowing "this will not happen again." (Reuters)

    Evidence that embattled bank Wells Fargo had swindled some of its clients emerged in a June conference call led by its managers, according to two employees who were present during the call, The Wall Street Journal reported.

    A volcano gushing towering columns of ash closed the airport on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali for a second day today, disrupting travel for tens of thousands, as authorities renewed their warnings for villagers to evacuate. (AP)

    Elon Musk's SpaceX has raised another $100 million as part of its latest funding round, according to new regulatory documents. Since August, it has raised nearly $450 million, valuing the company at $21.5 billion, according to Equidate. (CNBC)

    * Tesla truck will need energy of 4,000 homes to recharge (FT)

    Japan's SoftBank Group is offering to purchase shares of Uber at a valuation of $48 billion, a 30 percent discount to its most recent valuation of $68.5 billion, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

    Microsoft (MSFT) and SAP (SAP) have agreed to expand the use of each other's cloud-based products and services delivered via the internet, they said today, as they laid out a common product roadmap for joint customers. (Reuters)

    Cyber Monday sales were on pace to hit $6.59 billion by the end of Monday, Adobe Insights revealed. That would make Cyber Monday the largest digital shopping day in U.S. history, with sales climbing more than 16 percent from a year ago. (CNBC)

    Former Fortress hedge fund manager Michael Novogratz says that bitcoin can multiply more than four times in roughly the next 13 months. But Novogratz doesn't recommend retail investors put any more than 1 to 3 percent of their net worth in cryptocurrencies. (CNBC)

    STOCKS TO WATCH

    Athenahealth (ATHN) named Marc Levine as its new chief financial officer. Levine is a former executive at Hewlett-Packard and JDA Software, and will replace interim CFO John Kane, who will continue as a board member for the health care software maker.

    Toyota Motor (TM) appointed Koji Kobayashi as chief financial officer. Kobayashi had been a top executive at the automaker's biggest parts supplier, Denso Corporation, and had previously worked at Toyota for more than 30 years.

    Unilever (UL) is considering abandoning its dual structure, although the consumer products giant added that it had not made a final decision as yet. Unilever currently has dual headquarters in Rotterdam and London, and had said it would review its structure after rejecting a $143 billion takeover offer from Kraft Heinz earlier this year.

    Hormel (HRM) said its acquisition of deli meats company Columbus Manufacturing had closed, and the food maker also raised its full-year 2018 guidance to a range that comes in largely above Street consensus.

    WATERCOOLER

    SodaStream, a company whose devices let people turn seltzer into soda or lemonade, launched a new drink mix that allows users to turn water into wine. It's the first time the company has offered an alcoholic mix for sparkling water. (The Verge)