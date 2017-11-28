Here's why Arby's acquisition of Buffalo Wild Wings is good news for Wendy's

Earlier Tuesday, the private equity firm Roark Capital said it would buy the chicken-wing chain for $2.4 billion, or $157 per share. Buffalo Wild Wings will become a unit of Roark's Arby's and operate as an independent brand.

That news prompted Stifel to do a rough calculation of what that could mean for the value of Wendy's assets. The estimate assumed that the size of Wendy's stake would remain the same, which may not be the case.

"Prior to the acquisition, the Arby's stake made up 9.8 percent of WEN's market cap," O'Cull wrote in a research note earlier Tuesday. "Following the acquisition, the stake would make up 23.4 percent of WEN's market cap. If Wendy's were able to monetize its stake, then we estimate the net benefit (zero carrying value) would reduce the company's enterprise value/EBITDA [over the next 12 months] to 12.5x from 13.7x."

Wendy's shares gained about 2.5 percent Tuesday. But the stock is only up about 3.7 percent in the year-to-date period.

Of course, it's unknown at this time what Wendy's plans to do. O'Cull told CNBC that there are numerous options, including Wendy's adding to its investment alongside Roark; doing nothing (and watching its stake get smaller), or seeking to exit the investment (which would have tax implications).

Last quarter, Wendy's sales were battered by increased competition, lower grocery prices and hurricanes that hit traffic at restaurants. This led the burger chain to cut its full-year adjusted earnings per share forecast.

The company trimmed its full-year adjusted profit forecast to a range of 43 to 45 cents per share for full-year, from a prior range of 45 to 47 cents per share.

It also trimmed the higher end of its North American comparable-store sales forecast for the year to 2 to 2.5 percent from 2 to 3 percent.

Correction: An earlier version of this story cited a research note that was later corrected to reflect the potential for Wendy's ownership percentage to change depending upon how much equity is issued as a part of the Buffalo Wild Wings deal.