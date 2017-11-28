Net neutrality loses support after FCC proposal to scrap Obama-era rules: Poll

Net neutrality has lost some of its support since the Federal Communications Commission announced plans to "abandon" the Obama-era regulations on internet service providers.



A poll from Morning Consult and Politico released on Wednesday found that 52 percent of voters support net neutrality, compared with 18 percent who say they don't support the regulations.



The findings indicate an 8 percent decline in support for the rules since the pollsters' prior survey in June, when there was 60 percent approval for net neutrality. That survey found that 17 percent of voters opposed the regulations.

The issue is one of the few that cuts across party lines. Among registered voters, 55 percent of Democrats and 53 percent of Republicans support net neutrality.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said in a statement last week that the current rules, which prevent internet service providers from blocking or manipulating connection speeds to specific online content, represent a "failed approach" to regulating the internet.