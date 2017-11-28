North Korea fires ballistic missile, says South Korean military

North Korea fired a ballistic missile in the direction of the Sea of Japan, according to the South Korean military, a local news agency reported.

Yonhap News Agency, which reported the missile launch, cited the South Korean military.

Bloomberg reported that the missile crashed into the sea.

"We confirm that we have detected a North Korean ballistic missile launch. The missile is still travelling towards the direction to the East Sea, as we are monitoring right now," a South Korean military official told NBC.

The East Sea is the name Koreans use for the Sea of Japan.

Two U.S. officials confirmed there was a launch to NBC.

The missile was reportedly fired from South Pyongan Province early Wednesday local time. South Korea and the United States are analyzing the details of the launch, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff told Yonhap.

Earlier on Tuesday Reuters reported that U.S. government experts believed the regime was likely to launch a missile "within days."

This is the first time that North Korea has fired a ballistic missile since Sept. 15 when one flew over northern Japan and into the Pacific Ocean. Its unprecedented flight distance was sufficient to reach Guam, home to key U.S. military bases.

Reuters contributed to this article.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.