    North Korea boasts it can hit anywhere in the United States with its new missile

    North Korean state media confirmed on Wednesday that the rogue nation's latest rocket launch was a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile capable of reaching the entire U.S. mainland.

    A pedestrian walks in front of a television screen displaying file news footage of a North Korean missile launch, in Tokyo on November 29, 2017
    KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP/Getty Images
    The new ICBM, called the Hwasong-15, was ordered by leader Kim Jong Un and is country's the most powerful missile so far, according to a statement read by a television presenter. It added that the nation's missile program will not threaten any country as long as they do not infringe on North Korea's sovereignty.

    The statement said the Hwasong-15 was fired at a lofted trajectory, hitting an altitude of 4,475 kilometers and flying 950 km during a 53-minute flight, confirming details that were already known by the international community.