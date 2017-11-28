North Korea boasts it can hit anywhere in the United States with its new missile

The new ICBM, called the Hwasong-15, was ordered by leader Kim Jong Un and is country's the most powerful missile so far, according to a statement read by a television presenter. It added that the nation's missile program will not threaten any country as long as they do not infringe on North Korea's sovereignty.

The statement said the Hwasong-15 was fired at a lofted trajectory, hitting an altitude of 4,475 kilometers and flying 950 km during a 53-minute flight, confirming details that were already known by the international community.