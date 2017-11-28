Bob Corker: Here's what it will take to get me to vote for the tax bill

Sen. Bob Corker on Tuesday said a "backstop" to curb future budget deficits could help to win his vote for the GOP tax bill.

The Tennessee Republican and others are seeking the protection in case the nearly $1.5 trillion in proposed tax cuts do not meet the GOP's expectations for sparking economic growth. The "trigger" described by Corker would raise revenues if the plan does not boost the U.S. economy enough.

"What several of us have asked for is a backstop or trigger in that event we don't meet the projections that have been laid out — since we're not going to score it — that we have a backstop. And so that's what we've been working on throughout the weekend and feverishly today," Corker told CNBC's "Squawk Box."

"So, I hope we'll get there. I know it's important not just to me, but numbers of members who want to make sure that, for some reason these projections are off, we don't have the growth that's been laid out, it doesn't generate revenues, that we're not passing off increased debt to future generations," he added.

Corker, who has expressed fears about expanding U.S. budget deficits by chopping taxes without new revenue, is one of several senators who has not yet committed to supporting the GOP bill. Republicans, who hold 52 Senate seats, can only lose two votes and still pass the bill under special budget rules, assuming all Democrats and independents vote against it.

Sens. Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., and Steve Daines, R-Mont., have both said they oppose the current bill due to its treatment of so-called pass-through businesses. Those businesses, which are taxed at individual rates, get fewer benefits under the plan than corporations, the senators say.

Senators like Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and James Lankford, R-Okla., have also expressed doubts about the deficit.

On Monday, Corker suggested he could oppose the Republican tax bill in a procedural Senate Budget Committee vote Tuesday.

"Very possible. Yeah. Sure," the Tennessee Republican responded when asked if he could vote against the proposal.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.