Senate committee advances GOP tax bill, moving closer to floor vote

Meanwhile, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., sought to further reduce the tax burden on pass-through businesses, which pay individual rates. He argued that those businesses got worse treatment under the plan than corporations, which would see their tax rate chopped to 20 percent from 35 percent.

Both senators ended up voting to advance the bill.

Republican Senate leaders want to pass the plan later this week. As it holds 52 seats, the GOP can lose only two votes and still approve the bill under special budget rules, assuming all Democrats and independents oppose it.

Shortly before the vote, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called it a "challenging exercise" to get enough support to pass the bill.

"Think of sitting there with a Rubik's Cube trying to get to 50 [votes]," the Kentucky Republican told reporters. "And we do have a few members who have concerns and we're trying to address them. And we know we will not be able to go forward until we get 50 people satisfied, and that's what we're working on."

The Senate proposal would temporarily cut many individual income taxes while permanently reducing the corporate rate. It would also change or eliminate some popular deductions.

Multiple other senators have expressed similar concerns to those of Corker and Johnson.

In a statement following the vote, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the White House is "encouraged by the progress the Senate has made" toward trimming taxes.



"The president looks forward to providing tax cuts for hardworking Americans by the end of the year," she said.



At a Senate GOP lunch earlier in the day, President Donald Trump "underscored the importance" of passing a tax bill, according to McConnell.