Since Mugabe assumed power in 1980, Beijing has fostered intimate political, military and personal ties with the controversial politician, providing his government with interest-free loans — a relationship that's resulted in hefty Chinese investments within Zimbabwe's tobacco, diamond and power industries.

China has backed Mugabe even as he was slammed in the West for despotic rule — in 2008, Beijing vetoed a United Nations resolution that would have imposed an arms embargo and financial restrictions on the African leader.

But links have soured as of late. Mugabe's indigenous law, which requires foreign companies to have majority black Zimbabwean ownership or face the risk of closure, was a major source of tension as it endangered Chinese commercial projects. Mugabe's move to nationalize Zimbabwe's diamond mines also irked Beijing, whose state-owned companies are major players in local diamond fields.

"As Zimbabwe's largest source of foreign investment, Chinese investors are inevitably impacted ... dissatisfaction is rampant among many in China, who question the solidity and future of the special friendship between the two countries," said a 2016 Brookings report.