The best gifts to get kids interested in science and technology

Square Panda

Backed by the Andre Agassi Foundation, the Square Panda toy teaches kids from two to eight years old to read and spell confidently. It requires the use of an iPad. The system includes 45 large letter pieces and a rack where kids can lay out their letters, exercising spatial reasoning as they learn to read. Digital games and activities can be downloaded by parents through a Square Panda portal. It's appropriate for kids two to eight years old and costs $79.95 (iPad not included).

Price: $79.95

Buy now: Square Panda