    Great tech gifts for your family that aren't gadgets

    Tech Holiday Gift Guide 2017

    Great tech gifts for your family that aren't gadgets

    Santa Claus sitting in rocking chair near Christmas Tree at home and watching tv or home theater wearing 3d glasses and holding remote control
    HASLOO | iStock | Getty Images Plus

    You can buy your friends and family all sorts of gifts for the holidays, including many of the gadgets I've mentioned in previous guides, but sometimes it's nice to give them something they can use a bit differently.

    I've found that friends and family have often really appreciated a couple months or even a year of a streaming service, whether it's Hulu for kicking back on the couch and catching up on TV shows, or Spotify for listening to music. Here's a look at some of my favorites.

    • Hulu

      If you want to take your TV shows on the go, Hulu is your best bet out there. It offers original content, like Amazon and Netflix, but also content from some of the most watched TV shows on television, including older seasons. There's even a new Hulu Live TV service, in case you just need to watch the latest episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia as it airs.

      Price: Starting at $5.99 per month
      Buy now: Hulu subscription

      Spotify

      CNBC Tech Hulu Live TV 5
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • There are a lot of streaming music services but Spotify is still my favorite. It's the best at offering mixes that are eerily dead-on to what I want to listen to. It also highlights new music you might like, daily mixes and even various yearly playlists that highlight what you might have liked in your youth (again eerily accurate) and end-of-year playlists showing the music you listened to the most. It's these touches, in addition to offline playback and a fantastic user interface, that make Spotify my top choice. I think your loved ones will enjoy it just as much. Bonus: it's only $4.99 a month for students.

      Price: $4.99 / month for students | $9.99 / month
      Buy now: Spotify streaming

      Spotify featured on all devices.
      Source: Spotify

    • Netflix

      Stranger Things. The Crown. Orange is the New Black. Netflix is chock full of original content in addition to licensed TV shows and movies that, like almost everything else on this list, has quickly become a must-have in most households. It's available on almost every platform, too, from smartphones to Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Prime TV and more, which means you can watch it almost anywhere you go.

      Price: From $7.99 / month
      Buy now: Netflix subscription

      CNBC Tech: Netflix Offline 3
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • Amazon Prime

      Amazon Prime has almost become a necessity for me. It offers free two-day shipping on most of the products I buy, access to Amazon's huge library of music, movies and TV shows, access to a rotating array of Kindle and Audible books and more. It's $99 a year or $10.99 a month, and will be valued by everyone from college students to parents. Toss in an Amazon Echo if you really want to wow someone.

      Price: $99 / year or $10.99 / month
      Buy now:       Amazon Prime sponsorship

      Boxes move along a conveyor belt at an Amazon fulfillment center in Tracy, California.
      Getty Images

    • Google Drive Storage

      Google Drive is my go-to cloud storage solution, since it can be used for anything from photos to documents and more. I love Google Photos, for example, but need more than the default 15GB of storage Google gives me. For $1.99 per month, you can gift someone 100GB of storage on Google Drive, giving them plenty of space for everything from work files to movies and plenty of photos.

      Price: From $1.99 / month
      Buy now: Google Drive Storage

      Google Drive. Google's answer to cloud data storage on the web, for your home, office, and mobile devices.
      Source: google.com

    • HBO Now

      You no longer need to pay for an HBO subscription with your cable TV provider just to take HBO with you. HBO Now -- not to be confused with HBO Go which is available for cable subscribers -- costs $15 a month and gives full access to HBO content. Get Game of Thrones, Westworld, Curb your Enthusiasm and other hit shows on your phone, tablet or streaming TV device.

      Price: $14.99 / month
      Buy now: HBO Now subscription

      An image from HBO's "Game of Thrones."
      Source: HBO

