Great tech gifts for your family that aren't gadgets

You can buy your friends and family all sorts of gifts for the holidays, including many of the gadgets I've mentioned in previous guides, but sometimes it's nice to give them something they can use a bit differently.

I've found that friends and family have often really appreciated a couple months or even a year of a streaming service, whether it's Hulu for kicking back on the couch and catching up on TV shows, or Spotify for listening to music. Here's a look at some of my favorites.