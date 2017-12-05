Here are the best tech gifts for people who travel all the time

When I travel, I want to be as comfortable as possible, whether it's in the hotel, on a plane or in the car.

I carry a lot of gadgets -- my friends have even remarked that my hotel room is like stepping into a toy store -- and many of these will help you travel better. I don't own everything below, since some of my gear is a bit outdated, but all of these are the latest and greatest editions of what I like to take along with me.

If you're shopping for a frequent traveler this season, these are great gifts for them.