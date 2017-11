Doing the laundry is a chore that rarely makes headlines, but Samsung is hoping to change that with a full-length movie that it hopes will get consumers into a lather.

Next week, U.K. cinema-goers will be able to watch "Washing Machine — The Movie," a film of a 66-minute wash cycle, which will be shown in just one continuous shot.

The "slow cinema" piece will be accompanied by music composed by Michael Nyman, who wrote the soundtrack to Oscar-winning movie "The Piano."