Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel criticized his rivals at Twitter and Facebook for spreading fake news on Wednesday, but he should own up to the fact that Snapchat is spreading a ton of useless, silly and irrelevant news, hardly making it the model for a responsible social network.

Facebook and Twitter have come under fire by the U.S. government. Both social networks enabled Russian-sponsored groups to run propaganda largely meant to capitalize on the differing viewpoints of U.S. citizens in an effort to create a divide among the population.

Spiegel, in what appears to be an attempt to capitalize on those issues, pointed to Snapchat's content as a sort of beacon of how social networks should be run, since content is screened before it's posted.

"The Snapchat solution is to rely on algorithms based on your interests — not on the interests of 'friends' — and to make sure media companies also profit off the content they produce for our Discover platform," he wrote. "We think this helps guard against fake news and mindless scrambles for friends or unworthy distractions."

He also wrote that the trend toward personalized newsfeeds came "at a huge cost to facts, our minds and the entire media industry."

But Snapchat is just as guilty of spreading "unworthy distractions" that arguably hurt "our minds."