Here’s the big Snapchat redesign that Evan Spiegel promised will make it easier to use

Snapchat's newly redesigned app is separating the social from the media, creating two distinct content pages, the company said Wednesday.

The redesigned app will separate the news-heavy Discover page from a user's friend list. On the current version of the app the two are intermingled on a single screen.

CEO Evan Spiegel teased the redesign earlier this month on a Snap earnings call, saying the update would make the app easier to use for older generations and drawing inspiration from Facebook and Twitter's scrolling news feeds.

On the redesigned app, users will swipe to the left of the main camera screen to see chats, stories and messages from their friends, and swipe to the right for news, Snap Map and publisher content. The new Discover page reorganizes news from a horizontal scroll to a vertical, in the vein of Facebook's and Twitter's seemingly endless feeds.