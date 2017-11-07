    ×

    Snap CEO admits its product is too hard to use and says a redesign is coming

    • Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel says Snapchat plans to redesign the app.
    • The current app is too complicated to use, at least for users who don't want to dig through various menus.
    • A new app might help Snapchat increase its daily active users, which missed estimates on Tuesday.
    Snap CEO Evan Speigel said on Tuesday that Snapchat plans to redesign its application to attract folks who find it too difficult to use.

    That likely includes older people who find the interface baffling — which might be one reason why Snapchat reported lower-than-expected daily active users (DAUs) of 178 million people in its third-quarter earnings report. Wall Street was expecting 181.2 million.

    "One thing that we have heard over the years is that Snapchat is difficult to understand or hard to use, and our team has been working on responding to this feedback. As a result, we are currently redesigning our application to make it easier to use," Snap CEO Evan Spiegel said in a prepared earnings statement Tuesday.

    That's true. In fact, Snapchat had a guide with more than a dozen drawings on how to use the platform in its S-1 filing.

    Shares of Snapchat plunged after hours after its earnings missed on the top and bottom.

