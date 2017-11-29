White House: It doesn't matter if anti-Muslim videos are real because 'the threat is real'

"The threat is real, what the president is talking about, the need for national security and military spending, those are very real things, there's nothing fake about that," she said.

Sanders didn't elaborate on exactly what "the threat" was, but Trump has long portrayed the world's 1.6 billion Muslims as a danger to the United States.

Early in his presidential campaign, Trump proposed banning all Muslims from traveling to the United States. Since assuming the presidency, his administration has been locked in a legal battle over its effort to institute a ban on travelers from various majority Muslim countries.

Sanders on Wednesday said that Trump was helping to address the "threat" by "bringing it up."

"The threat is real, the threat needs to be addressed, the threat has to be talked about, and that's what president is doing in bringing it up," she said.

Trump's "goal is to promote strong border security and strong national security," and "whether it's a real video, the threat is real."

"That's what the president is taking about, that's what the president is focused on, dealing with those real threats and those are real no matter how you look at it," she insisted.

Trump's decision to retweet the propaganda videos drew searing condemnation from around the world on Wednesday, including from the British government, which said, "it is wrong for the President to have done this."