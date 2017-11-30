Amazon officially unveils Alexa for Business

As CNBC reported on Wednesday, Amazon's market-leading cloud business has introduced Alexa for Business, a set of tools for using the Alexa voice-activated virtual assistant at work.

Speaking at Amazon Web Services' annual re:Invent conference in Las Vegas on Thursday, Werner Vogels, Amazon's chief technology officer, talked about new tools for managing the use of Alexa devices within companies.

There are new integrations with Microsoft Exchange, RingCentral, Salesforce and SAP Concur and SuccessFactors software, among other things, Vogels said. And administrators will be able to manage Alexa-enabled devices and third-party skills that are available to end users. Administrators can even provide "private" skills, Vogels said.

"Voice is the first disruption that will be driven by the capabilities of sort of the deep learning tools that we're giving you," said Vogels, who reports to AWS CEO Andy Jassy.

More details on the news are available in an Amazon blog post.