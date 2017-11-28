Here are the top executives at Amazon

It's a big week for Amazon.

Cyber Monday and the mass of online shoppers brought another record high in Amazon's stock price, while in Las Vegas, the company's cloud-computing business kicked off its annual re:Invent conference.

Amazon's 2017 rally lifted Jeff Bezos's net worth passed $100 billion on Friday, and he now towers over Bill Gates and Warren Buffett on the list of the world's richest people.

With so much going on inside Amazon, including the hunt for a second headquarters location, CNBC decided it was a good time to find out who are the power players at this sprawling company.

We tracked down an organization chart, which is available internally but not to the public.

One immediately noticeable fact is that Amazon, like so much of the tech universe, is a company run by men. Specifically white men.

In marketplace, Prime, and AWS, or what Bezos likes to call the three pillars of the business, there are 37 people under the CEO who report directly to him -- or are one layer removed -- with at least the title of vice president. Only two of them are women.