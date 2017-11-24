What to expect at Amazon's 2017 cloud conference next week

Amazon's cloud division is gearing up for its biggest event of the year, when customers and developers descend on Las Vegas for re:Invent.

At the sixth annual re:Invent next week, Amazon Web Services executives are expected to announce new tools and share the stage with representatives from big companies who will tout their AWS usage.

AWS is the clear market leader in cloud infrastructure, but Google and Microsoft are growing faster and picking up marquee clients. To stay on top, AWS has to not only offer competitive prices and continue to expand geographically but also introduce new services built and operated by top-tier engineers.

Unlike developer events from Apple, Google and Microsoft, re:Invent is known to feature some surprises. But we already have a good idea of some of the things on the agenda. Here's what you should expect at re:Invent 2017.