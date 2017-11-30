American Airlines says 'a few hundred' flights without pilots for next month

American Airlines pilots appear to be giving up their holidays so travelers' vacations won't be ruined.

The airline said that "only a few hundred" flights out of 200,000 scheduled for next month don't have pilots assigned to them, after a scheduling platform glitch allowed too many pilots to take vacation during the busy holiday travel period in late December.

"That number of open flights continues to decrease thanks to our pilots who are stepping up to the plate and picking up trips to ensure customers are taken care of," said American Airlines' spokesman Matt Miller.

The airline offered pilots 150 percent of their annual pay to sign up to work on the understaffed flights. American did not say whether it sweetened the deal to get more pilots to sign up.

A representative of the union representing some 15,000 American Airlines' pilots told CNBC that he is trying to confirm the figures from the airline on the scheduling platform.