Dow surges 150 points, breaks above 24,000 ahead of Senate tax vote

Dow crosses 24,000 for the first time 1 Hour Ago | 00:56

Stocks traded higher on Thursday as the Senate got closer to voting on a bill aimed at overhauling the U.S. tax code.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 150 points, breaking above 24,000 for the first time, with Goldman Sachs leading advancers on the 30-stock index.

The S&P 500 reached an all-time high at the open, advancing 0.4 percent, with information technology among the best-performing sectors.

The Nasdaq composite rose 0.6 percent, rebounding from a 2 percent decline in the previous session. Tech giants like Facebook, Amazon, and Apple all traded higher.