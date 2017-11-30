    ×

    US Markets

    Dow surges 150 points, breaks above 24,000 ahead of Senate tax vote

    • The Dow and S&P 500 both hit all-time highs on Thursday.
    • Wall Street awaited a Senate vote on tax reform.
    • The Nasdaq composite tried to recover from sharp losses in the previous session.
    Dow crosses 24,000
    Dow crosses 24,000 for the first time   

    Stocks traded higher on Thursday as the Senate got closer to voting on a bill aimed at overhauling the U.S. tax code.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 150 points, breaking above 24,000 for the first time, with Goldman Sachs leading advancers on the 30-stock index.

    The S&P 500 reached an all-time high at the open, advancing 0.4 percent, with information technology among the best-performing sectors.

    The Nasdaq composite rose 0.6 percent, rebounding from a 2 percent decline in the previous session. Tech giants like Facebook, Amazon, and Apple all traded higher.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    The Senate is expected to vote later on Thursday. If the upper chamber's bill passes, the House and Senate would have to work on a new bill they can send to President Donald Trump. Tax reform was one of Trump's main talking points during his campaign last year. After he won, expectations of lower corporate taxes grew in the stock market, helping equities jump to record highs.

    But Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at BMO Private Bank, said lower corporate taxes may not help major as much as investors may think. "The effective tax rate among S&P 500 companies is already 26 percent. A 20 percent corporate tax rate would help, but it would not be as big a boon to large companies as it would be to small companies," he said.

    Traders celebrate on the main trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the Dow Jones Industrial Average passes the 20,000 mark shortly after the opening of the trading session in New York, U.S., January 25, 2017.
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    Traders celebrate on the main trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as the Dow Jones Industrial Average passes the 20,000 mark shortly after the opening of the trading session in New York, U.S., January 25, 2017.

    The Russell 2000, which tracks small-cap stocks, hit a record high on Wednesday and is up more than 1.5 percent this week.

    The major indexes were coming off a bifurcated session in which sharp gains in bank shares were offset by a rollover in tech stocks.

    Tech was "being used as a source of funds for investors wishing to increase positions in sectors more likely to benefit from a potential tax reform," said Michael Shaoul, chairman and CEO of Marketfield Asset Management.

    Wall Street also looked to Vienna as OPEC members and other oil-producing countries met to discuss whether to extend production cuts currently in place. Saudi Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih told CNBC that OPEC's consensus was "almost complete," adding he doesn't expect an exit from the production cuts soon.

    OPEC and other countries had previously agreed to cut production by approximately 1.8 million barrels per day until March.

    Crude prices fell 0.4 percent to $57.10 per barrel on Thursday.

    In corporate news, Gap shares fell more than 1 percent after analysts at Citi downgraded the retailer to sell from neutral, citing valuation concerns following the stock's 40 percent jump in the past three months.

    —CNBC's Sam Meredith contributed to this report.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NASDAQ
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...