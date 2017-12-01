    ×

    Health Care

    A CVS-Aetna deal could force Wal-Mart to buy Humana, analyst says

    • Wal-Mart could consider a deal for Humana, according to Leerink Partners senior health care analyst Ana Gupte.
    • Buying Humana would cost more than $46 billion, she suggested.
    • CVS is reportedly closing in on a $66 billion deal for Aetna, which would be the largest ever in health insurance history.

    CVS moves closer to $66B deal to buy Aetna
    CVS moves closer to $66B deal to buy Aetna   

    A potential tie-up between CVS Health and insurer Aetna may force the health-care industry to rethink and further shuffle ownership.

    One analyst sees a natural connection between Wal-Mart and Humana as reason the retail giant could acquire the health insurer. Humana steers its members to Wal-Mart pharmacies for deals on prescription co-pays, which could lead to another blockbuster deal.

    "Humana and Wal-Mart have been in a very tight relationship for six, seven years," Dr. Ana Gupte, a senior health care services analyst at Leerink Partners told "Squawk Box" on Friday.

    Walgreens, Cigna and Anthem also may among those who are looking to strike a deal to better compete in the shifting landscape, according to Gupte.

    She sees a potential deal for Humana going for more than $46 billion, saying a buyer would have to pay a "25 percent to 30 percent premium now." The company has a market value of over $37 billion, according to FactSet.

    CVS is closing in on a $66 billion deal for Aetna, which would be the largest ever in health insurance history, according to an analysis of Thomson Reuters data.

    The deal could improve CVS' competitiveness to offer a fully integrated health insurance and drug service offerings.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    WMT
    ---
    AET
    ---
    CVS
    ---
    ESRX
    ---
    AMZN
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...