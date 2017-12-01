ABC News issues 'clarification' on bombshell report of Michael Flynn's discussions with Russia

ABC News issued a statement on Friday in which it sought to clarify a stunning report about Michael Flynn, the former White House official who pleaded guilty to giving a false statement to the FBI, which sparked a feeding frenzy and gyrated markets.

Flynn, President Donald Trump's former national security advisor, admitted to lying to federal investigators about conversations he held with Sergey I. Kislyak, a Russian diplomat. The former general's plea was part of an ongoing probe into Russia's suspected attempts to influence the 2016 election.

Earlier in the day, ABC cited unnamed sources saying Flynn was prepared to testify that he made overtures to the Russian ambassador at Trump's behest, while the heated presidential contest was underway.

Yet Friday evening, the network backtracked, saying Flynn would likely state that Trump's instructions occurred after the election. That distinction effectively altered the timeline and lessened the significance of the discussions — which according to ABC's report were meant to galvanize U.S.-Russian efforts to fight ISIS in Syria.

Multiple media outlets, including CNBC, pounced on the ABC report, which reverberated through markets and stirred speculation that the Trump campaign may have colluded with the Russian government.

The story, which ABC referred to as a "clarification," drew harsh criticism from media critics and defenders of the president.