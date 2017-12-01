Flynn news 'very, very, very bad,' source close to President Trump tells NBC

Larry Kudlow on Michael Flynn’s guilty plea: None of this is good 2 Hours Ago | 02:00

A source close to President Donald Trump said the latest developments surrounding his former national security advisor Michael Flynn are "very, very, very bad," according to NBC News.

Flynn pleaded guilty on Friday to lying to the FBI and agreed to cooperate with investigators working on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.



As part of Flynn's plea deal he agreed to "cooperate fully, truthfully, completely, and forthrightly" with the special counsel's office. His cooperation could include taking government-administered polygraph tests and participating in covert operations, according to the agreement.



Flynn is the first Trump White House official to be charged with a crime in connection to Mueller's investigation.

Flynn's plea is "a very big deal," said Gerald Lefcourt, a leading criminal defense attorney.