Stocks ended the previous trading day on a high, with investors turning their attention to the state of U.S. tax reform.

In the latest surrounding the topic, Senate Republicans delayed voting on their tax bill on Thursday, as a setback concerning a fiscal "trigger" forced them to patch up the plan only hours before a planned final vote. Consequently, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that senators would revise the legislation, with the group eyeing a vote to take place Friday.

Switching focus to the U.S. central bank, Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan will be in Texas at the Border Economic Development and Entrepreneurship Symposium; while St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is set to make an appearance at the Economic Briefing in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker will be in Philadelphia, delivering remarks at the 12th Annual Policy Forum "People, Place, Prosperity: Revitalizing Our Cities."