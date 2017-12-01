Stability and strategy: Why is China so easy on North Korea?

While the world watches North Korea test yet another missile in defiance of international sanctions and warnings, China continues to be a friend to Kim Jong Un's regime.

The relationship has prompted questions over how far Pyongyang would have to go before Beijing turned on its neighbor.

After this week's latest missile test, again over the Sea of Japan and which North Korea claimed could have reached the United States mainland, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations warned the regime that it could be "utterly destroyed" if its provocations started a military conflict.

Meanwhile the world's other superpower China criticized its neighbor but in far more measured tones, saying that while it had "grave concern and opposition" to the launch, it wanted to "preserve peace and stability" in the region.