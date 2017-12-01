Americans are getting into the giving spirit.

Of course, donations generally pick up as the holidays approach. About 40 percent of all donations are made in the last few weeks of the year, according to nonprofit rating site Charity Navigator.

And 22 percent of American adults say they are giving more to charity in 2017 than they did last year, according to a recent Bankrate.com report. Only 12 percent said they are giving less.

Altogether, charitable giving has increased year over year almost every year since 1976, Charity Navigator said. Last year, it reached a record $390 billion, and this year is on track to surpass even that.

"The pool keeps getting bigger as more and more people get involved," said Rachel Hutchisson, chair of the Giving Institute, a trade association. "Generosity is increasing in America."

Individuals alone gave $281.86 billion to charities last year, an increase of nearly 4 percent over 2015, according to the Giving Institute's Giving USA. The average gift was about $126.