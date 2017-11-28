'Tis the season to do good, but especially on Tuesday.

Charitable donations generally pick up at the end of the year. Yet experts say they kick into high gear on "Giving Tuesday," a single day specifically focused on charity in the shopping-heavy week after Thanksgiving.

#GivingTuesday raised $177 million last year, according to GivingTuesday.org — and this year is on track to surpass even that.

"The pool keeps getting bigger as more and more people get involved," said Rachel Hutchisson, chair of the Giving Institute, a trade association. "Generosity is increasing in America."

Twenty-two percent of American adults are giving more to charity in 2017 than they did last year, according to a new Bankrate.com report, while only 12 percent said they are giving less. Money is the most preferred method, followed by clothing and food donations and volunteering time, Bankrate found.