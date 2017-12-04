Facebook has a new app for kids that lets you control who they chat with — here's how it works
Facebook announced a new chat app named Facebook Messenger Kids on Monday.
It lets parents have more control over who their kids can chat with, which means your kids won't have to use the full version of Facebook — where they might end up talking to strangers or creeps.
The app doesn't have ads, so Facebook isn't sharing anything with ad partners, and the app also doesn't have in-app purchases. It meets the Children's Online Privacy and Protection app guidelines, Facebook said. Still, it's designed for kids, not teens, which opens up a whole debate about whether youngsters really should be using chat apps in the first place.
It's available for iPhone now in the U.S. and will launch on Android in the coming months.
In any case, here's how Facebook Messenger Kids works.
This is the app; it has a different icon than the regular Facebook Messenger.
You'll need to authorize the device using your adult Facebook account first.
Then you'll enter your child's name.
Facebook then shows this screen, which confirms it'll keep their messages, give you control over who they can talk to and more.
Next, your kid will snap a picture of himself. In this case, it's my fictional son Joe Consumer.
Then you'll choose a color for the app. I picked green.
This is the main screen where your kids can add contacts and take pictures.
This is what it looks like when a child asks to add a contact.
This is what you see, as a parent, when you get a request from your child asking to chat with someone.
Here's my fictional son Joe Consumer asking me for a ride from the bus.
Parents can't watch their kids' conversations but can delete their kids' friends.
Kids can still have fun with all sorts of masks.
That's it! It's up to you as a parent if you want to use it.