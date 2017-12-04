Facebook has a new app for kids that lets you control who they chat with — here's how it works

Facebook announced a new chat app named Facebook Messenger Kids on Monday.

It lets parents have more control over who their kids can chat with, which means your kids won't have to use the full version of Facebook — where they might end up talking to strangers or creeps.

The app doesn't have ads, so Facebook isn't sharing anything with ad partners, and the app also doesn't have in-app purchases. It meets the Children's Online Privacy and Protection app guidelines, Facebook said. Still, it's designed for kids, not teens, which opens up a whole debate about whether youngsters really should be using chat apps in the first place.

It's available for iPhone now in the U.S. and will launch on Android in the coming months.

In any case, here's how Facebook Messenger Kids works.